One-hour livestream with Sarah Frier, Reporter, Bloomberg News; author, on her book No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website. Jan 28 at 5 pm. $37.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210128SarahFrier