One-hour livestream featuring Timothy Caulfield, (Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy, Professor – Faculty of Law and School of Public Health, and Research Director – Health Law Institute, University of Alberta; Host and Co-Producer, “A User’s Guide to Cheating Death” TV Series on Netflix and author), on his book Relax, Dammit!: A User’s Guide to the Age of Anxiety. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website. Feb 2 at 5 pm. $32. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20200428TimCaulfield