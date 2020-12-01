World 2.0: 4 Short Talks

Four contributors to the winter 2021 edition of Rotman Management will discuss key aspects of ‘World 2.0’ during this one hour livestream. 2020 has been the most challenging year in recent memory. Given the seismic shifts among consumers and markets themselves, the strategy your organization had in place last January is likely no longer relevant. Unfortunately, the energy required to keep your employees and customers safe and your operations afloat has left little time to step back and explore the new world that is emerging around us. Jan 26 at 5 pm. $19.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210126World20

Speakers:

Soo Min Toh (Associate Professor, Organizational Behaviour and HR Management, Department of Management, University of Toronto Mississauga and Rotman School of Management) on How to Build Back Better: Crisis Recovery as an Innovation Challenge.

Walid Hejazi (Associate Professor of Economic Analysis and Policy, Rotman School of Management; author) on The State of Globalization—and What Lies Ahead.

Dr. Andrea Levinson (Psychiatrist in Chief, Health and Wellness, University of Toronto, Assistant Professor, Child and Youth Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto) on How COVID-19 Has Impacted our Mental Health.

Scott D. Anthony (Senior Partner, Innosight; author) on Innovation: Our Shared Responsibility.