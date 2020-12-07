Local Art Conversation Circle: Meghan Hyckie

The Local Art Conversation Circle will meet each month to look at and discuss images of paintings in a virtual space. Similar to a book club, participants will share their response and interpretation of the art. Paintings by Toronto-based artists will be chosen with the artist’s permission, however, the artist will not be present during the program to encourage speculative interpretations of the work. All are welcome to attend. Dec 17 at 7 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/local-art-conversation-circle-meaghan-hyckie-tickets-130732162417?aff=ebdssbeac

Meaghan Hyckie is a Toronto-based visual artist. Meaghan Hyckie uses tactile, labour-intensive processes to make drawings that feel intimate and energetically discordant. Analogue drafting techniques provide a structure to render her perceptual experience of imagery that can look simple and feel familiar into something visually and emotionally complex.