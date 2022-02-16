Make Madness Mad Again

Who isn’t an influencer in these unnerving times?

Perpetually shuffled between the lack of information and the overflow and saturation of too much information, the contemporary person is at war with themself. All of this, amidst a scene that is increasingly determined by how we are mediated both by and within social media. The fantasy of social media is that it presents itself as a relatively free and accessible democratic participatory site operating on the presumption that we–each one of us—arrive at it on “equal footing”. Furthermore, we assume that we also get a piece of the proverbial pie, the grift called neoliberal consumerism.

In the age of social media, we are all supposedly “represented”. We mold and manipulate our real and virtual personas to fit the fantasies that we have of ourselves in order to align with the fantasies that we may have of others. This can get quite positively maddening. Is this, however, a madness that is truly mad? What does it mean to be mad in this age of the hyper-mediation and circulation of information that is both real and fake?

Using moments from contemporary cultural production (film, TV, music, etc.), this panel will engage the ways in which madness and mental health are becoming reconstituted and co-opted in the present moment to fit with neoliberal and capitalist ways of being in the world. We will also attempt at crafting “strategies” for survival–strategies to be mad—against this co-option.

The panel will be joined by Dr. Idil Abdillahi (X University), Dr. Christopher Smith (Centre for Ethics, University of Toronto) and Dr. Ricky Varghese (psychotherapist and fellow at X University).

This event will be presented in a secure webinar format with a moderated Q&A. ASL interpretation will also be available.

Zoom link will be mailed out on the day of the event.