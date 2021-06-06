Malaya Canada presents 1SAMBAYAN Canada launch

Malaya Canada presents 1Sambayan Canada Chapter

Malaya Movement in Canada will host 1Sambayan Canada chapter formal launch on June 18 2021 730PM-830PM EDT.

1Sambayan is a broad coalition of democratic forces representing the broad spectrum of political persuasions of Filipinos at home and abroad. As overseas Filipinos with different views and preferences, 1Sambayan’s main goal is to come together in a strong unified opposition to usher in a competent, trustworthy administration in the May 2022 national elections. 1Sambayan believes that it can do this by fielding a unified slate of national candidates for President, Vice-President and 12 Senators.