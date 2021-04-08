Malcolm Gladwell -The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War

NOW MagazineAll EventsMalcolm Gladwell -The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War

Rotman one hour livestream featuring the New York Times Bestselling Author on his new book. May 4 from 5-6 pm. COST: $39.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “The Bomber Mafia” which will be shipped to customers after the session) OR $21.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 AUDIOBOOK copy of “The Bomber Mafia” emailed to customers within 2 business days of the session via a third-party company). Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210504MalcolmGladwell

 

2021-05-04 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-05-04 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

