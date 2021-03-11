NOW MagazineAll EventsMark Carney on Values: Building a Better World for All

Mark Carney on Values: Building a Better World for All

Mark Carney on Values: Building a Better World for All

One hour livestream featuring Mark Carney  (Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, U.N.; Finance Advisor for the U.K., COP26; Former Governor of the Bank of England (2013-2020); Former Governor of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013); author in conversation with Amanda Lang (Anchor, Bloomberg Television). March 23 from 5-6 pm. COST: $39.95 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Values”) Pre-register.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/values

 

Date And Time

2021-03-23 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-03-23 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

