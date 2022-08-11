Mark Hunter on The Cobrasnake: Y2Ks Archive

Armed with just a Polaroid and a primitive website, legendary photographer Mark Hunter, aka The Cobrasnake, captured the party scenes of Los Angeles and New York during the hipster-glam heyday of the 2000s — and in doing so defined the look of a generation. Join Hunter for an exclusive look at his new book, The Cobrasnake: Y2Ks Archive, and get the inside scoop on his encounters with youth culture pioneers from Kanye West and Steve Aoki to Jeremy Scott, Katy Perry, and Virgil Abloh. Wear your sickest indie sleaze look, sip on specially-themed cocktails and relive the magic of a time before Instagram through Hunter’s amazing photos, projected live on our big screen. Kick off your Saturday night with one of the most influential tastemakers of the new millennium.

Event in partnership with Penguin Random House Canada. August 27 at 8:15 pm. $15 (free for members). Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. hotdocs.ca