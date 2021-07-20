COVID-19

Jul 20, 2021

Nerve: Lessons on Leadership from Two Women Who Went First

Rotman Events livestream featuring authors Martha Piper, First Woman President, U of BC, and Indira V. Samarasekera. Oct 14, 5-6 pm. $37 (includes livestream link and a hardcopy of the book which will be shipped to customers after the session). Pre-register. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20211014Nerve

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-10-14 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-10-14 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

