Nerve: Lessons on Leadership from Two Women Who Went First

Rotman Events livestream featuring authors Martha Piper, First Woman President, U of BC, and Indira V. Samarasekera. Oct 14, 5-6 pm. $37 (includes livestream link and a hardcopy of the book which will be shipped to customers after the session). Pre-register. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20211014Nerve