Masks As Art: Adapting Artistic Practices Through A Pandemic

Multidisciplinary artist Nathalie Bertin joins ROM curator Dr. Fahmida Suleman for an informal, engaging discussion on the passion, artistry and stimulus behind pandemic-inspired face masks as works of contemporary art. Inspired by her Indigenous heritage, explore how Bertin’s bold and colourful work – ranging from intricate beadwork to vibrant painting has been influenced, impacted and molded by her personal experiences during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

January 18 at noon on Zoom. Free with RSVP.