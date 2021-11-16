Readers' Choice 2021

Masks As Art: Adapting Artistic Practices Through A Pandemic

Nov 16, 2021

Multidisciplinary artist Nathalie Bertin joins ROM curator Dr. Fahmida Suleman for an informal, engaging discussion on the passion, artistry and stimulus behind pandemic-inspired face masks as works of contemporary art. Inspired by her Indigenous heritage, explore how Bertin’s bold and colourful work – ranging from intricate beadwork to vibrant painting has been influenced, impacted and molded by her personal experiences during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

January 18 at noon on Zoom. Free with RSVP.

Date And Time
Tue, Jan 18th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

