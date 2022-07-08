Michael Snow: My Mother’s Collection of Photographs

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 8, 2022

Join Michael Snow, Jean Gagnon and special guests for the launch of Snow’s artist’s book My Mother’s Collection of Photographs. A captivating selection of family snapshots taken from his mother’s photo albums, Michael Snow’s latest artist’s book illuminates patterns and motifs in the passage of time. This free event will take place at the Art Gallery of Ontario’s South Entrance on the Concourse Level on Wednesday, July 20 from 6-8pm.

Image credit: Cover of My Mother’s Collection of Photographs, © Michael Snow 2022

Additional Details

Location Address - 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 20th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Art

