The Independent Civilian Review into Missing Person Investigations virtual town hall. The Independent Review was established to examine how to promote efficient, effective, and bias-free missing person investigations by the Toronto Police Service, particularly as they relate to the LGBTQ2S+ communities and vulnerable or marginalized communities. We want to hear how you feel about these issues, and more generally, how the Service could improve its relationship with affected communities.

Wednesday, October 14 at 7 pm. Free. Registration is not required to participate in the event.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/missing-person-review-community-town-hall-registration-122578514637?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Speakers: Hon. Gloria J. Epstein (Head of the Independent Review), Mark Sandler (Lead Counsel of the Independent Review), and Jane Farrow (Community engagement facilitator and author).

Learn more about the Review: https://www.missingpersonsreview.ca/