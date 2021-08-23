- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
MLC Pandemic Webinar explores the shifts in intimacy in the wake of COVID-19. Sep 23 at 4 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dating-sex-and-covid-19-tickets-166320927371 Panel.
MLC Pandemic Webinar explores the shifts in intimacy in the wake of COVID-19. Sep 23 at 4 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dating-sex-and-covid-19-tickets-166320927371
Panel will deliver remarks and answer questions:
This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.
The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact adminmlc@ryerson.ca.
Event Price - Free
Your Email Address - adminmlc@ryerson.ca