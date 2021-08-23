COVID-19

Dating, Sex and COVID-19

MLC Pandemic Webinar explores the shifts in intimacy in the wake of COVID-19. Sep 23 at 4 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dating-sex-and-covid-19-tickets-166320927371 Panel.

Aug 23, 2021

Panel will deliver remarks and answer questions:

  • Dominic Pettman, Media and New Humanities, The New School
  • Jessica O’Reilly, Founder of Sex with Dr. Jess
  • Maria Gurevich, Psychology, Ryerson University
  • Stefanie Duguay, Communication Studies, Concordia University

    This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

    The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact adminmlc@ryerson.ca.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - adminmlc@ryerson.ca

Date And Time
2021-09-23 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-09-23 @ 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

