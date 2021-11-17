MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Human Rights, Freedom and COVID-19

From mask mandates to vaccine passports, the pandemic has dramatically shifted our perspectives of freedom and human rights. This webinar examines the impact, and the backlash, to this redefining of personal freedoms in the midst of COVID-19 with the help of three legal panelists who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

James Gacek, Justice Studies, University of Regina

Carissima Mathen, Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa

Alexandra Orlova, Criminology, Lincoln Alexander School of Law

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Registerbutton to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact adminmlc@ryerson.ca.