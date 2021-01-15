MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Pandemic City

Ryerson University’s Modern Literature and Culture (MLC) Research Centre is excited to present our next webinar “Pandemic City,” which explores conditions of public space and urban life amid the second wave of COVID-19. The panelists include the following experts who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

• Mitchell Hammond, University of Victoria – author of Epidemics and the Modern World (UTP, 2020)

• Dan Horner, Ryerson University – author of Taking to the Streets: Crowds, Politics, and the Urban Experience in Mid-Nineteenth-Century Montreal

(MQUP, 2020)

• Leslie Kern, Mount Allison University – author of Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World (Verso, 2020)

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The MLC Pandemic Webinar Series began on 2 April 2020 as an urgent cultural response to the crisis. Catch up on previous installments and learn more about this series at https://mlc.ryerson.ca/news/webinars/pandemic-webinar-series.

