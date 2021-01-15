MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Pandemic City

NOW MagazineAll EventsMLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Pandemic City

Ryerson University’s Modern Literature and Culture (MLC) Research Centre presents the webinar Pandemic City, which explores conditions of public space and urban life amid the second wave of COVID-19. The panelists include the following experts who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

Mitchell Hammond, University of Victoria – author of Epidemics and the Modern World  (UTP, 2020)
Dan Horner, Ryerson University – author of Taking to the Streets  (MQUP, 2020)
Leslie Kern, Mount Allison University – author of Feminist City: Claiming Space in a Man-Made World (Verso, 2020)

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite  and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact Research Coordinator Cameron MacDonald at adminmlc@ryerson.ca.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-01-21 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-01-21 @ 05:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

