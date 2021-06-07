MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University Pandemic webinar series that investigates the changes in sports, tourism, and leisure in the wake of the pandemic with the help of four panelist who will deliver remarks and answer questions. June 24 at 4 pm. Free. Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/post-pandemic-leisure-recreation-tickets-156934420075

• Frederic Dimanche, Hospitality & Tourism Management, Ryerson University

• Troy D. Glover, Recreation and Leisure Studies, University of Waterloo

• Nicole Neatby, History, Saint Mary’s University

• Laurel Walzak, RTA School of Media, Ryerson University

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact Research Coordinator Cameron MacDonald at adminmlc@ryerson.ca.