MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Post-Pandemic Office Design

What will your office look like post-pandemic? From home offices to outdoor meeting hubs, the pandemic has dramatically altered our understanding of the modern workspace. The Modern Literature and Culture (MLC) Research Centre’s upcoming webinar explores the future of office design with the help of three renowned experts who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

• Blaine Brownell, School of Architecture, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

• Yongyeon Cho, Department of Interior Design, Iowa State University

• Linda Zhang, School of Interior Design, Ryerson University

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties registering, please contact Research Coordinator Cameron MacDonald at adminmlc@ryerson.ca.