MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Social Justice and COVID-19

COVID-19 has laid bare systemic inequalities at home and abroad. The twelfth webinar of the MLC Pandemic series explores issues of social justice related to the pandemic. The panelists include three international experts involved in Routledge’s forthcoming publications COVID-19: Global Pandemic, Societal Responses, Ideological Solutions and COVID-19: Social Consequences and Cultural Adaptations:

J. Michael Ryan, Nazarbayev University: "The Social Consequences of COVID-19"

Jodie Dewey, Concordia University Chicago: "The Solution is the Problem: What a Pandemic Can Reveal about Policing"

, Concordia University Chicago: “The Solution is the Problem: What a Pandemic Can Reveal about Policing” Kristen Desjarlais-deKlerk, Medicine Hat College: “Housing as Healthcare: Mitigations of Homelessness during a Pandemic”

