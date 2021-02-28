NOW MagazineAll EventsMoney Matters: Pathway to Homebuying

Money Matters: Pathway to Homebuying
Weekly workshop series every Sunday in March

Registration is now open for the Money Matters: Pathway to Homebuying workshop series hosted by the Greater Toronto Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

This free virtual workshop series will be facilitated by Toronto’s industry experts who will support women who are on the path to purchasing their first home. Participants will be guided by 4 of Toronto’s top industry professionals when it comes to Tax Filing, Investments, Mortgages, and Real Estate.

Participation in all sessions is encouraged for full knowledge and resources.

Workshop Sessions and dates are below. Presenter bios can be found in the registration link.

• Sunday, March 7, 2021 – 3:00pm-4:30pm ET – Tonya Rose, Tax Specialist
• Sunday, March 14, 2021 – 3:00pm-4:30pm ET – Kerri-Ann Mitchell, Financial Advisor
• Sunday, March 21, 2021 – 3:00pm-4:30pm ET – Jodi Wilson, Mortgage Broker
• Sunday, March 28, 2021 – 3:00pm-4:30pm ET – Jasmine Lee, Realtor

 

Date And Time

2021-03-07 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-03-28 @ 04:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

