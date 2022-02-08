My Journey in STEM: Panel

On Feb 11, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, join us for an inspiring virtual panel with amazing women and girls!

This FREE panel will have a Q&A format & will be open to children, teens, & adults.

Panelists:

Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, the world’s first giraffologist;

Natasha Ferguson, Founder of EthelFox Construction;

Dr. Eden Hennessey, Social Psychologist;

Diya Kali, CAGIS Teen Ambassador;

Dr. Giulia Rossi, animal physiologist and winner of the L’Oréal-UNESCO 2021 for Women in Science;

Miriam Micael, project management engineer at the Canadian Space Agency;

Rhythm Sehgal, 8-year-old science communicator

Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Moderator. CAGIS founder and President.

This event is open to the general public. Presented by Canadian Association for Girls in Science, with 13 clubs across Canada including in Toronto.