My Journey in STEM: Panel

On Feb 11, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, join us for an inspiring virtual panel with amazing women and girls!
This FREE panel will have a Q&A format & will be open to children, teens, & adults.
Panelists:
Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, the world’s first giraffologist;
Natasha Ferguson, Founder of EthelFox Construction;
Dr. Eden Hennessey, Social Psychologist;
Diya Kali, CAGIS Teen Ambassador;
Dr. Giulia Rossi, animal physiologist and winner of the L’Oréal-UNESCO 2021 for Women in Science;
Miriam Micael, project management engineer at the Canadian Space Agency;
Rhythm Sehgal, 8-year-old science communicator
Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Moderator. CAGIS founder and President.
This event is open to the general public. Presented by Canadian Association for Girls in Science, with 13 clubs across Canada including in Toronto.
Event Price - free