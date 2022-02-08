My Journey in STEM: Panel

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 8, 2022

17 17 people viewed this event.

On Feb 11, International Day of Women and Girls in Science, join us for an inspiring virtual panel with amazing women and girls!
This FREE panel will have a Q&A format & will be open to children, teens, & adults. 

Panelists:
Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, the world’s first giraffologist;
Natasha Ferguson, Founder of EthelFox Construction;
Dr. Eden Hennessey, Social Psychologist;
Diya Kali, CAGIS Teen Ambassador;
Dr. Giulia Rossi, animal physiologist and winner of the L’Oréal-UNESCO 2021 for Women in Science;
Miriam Micael, project management engineer at the Canadian Space Agency;
Rhythm Sehgal, 8-year-old science communicator
Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, Moderator. CAGIS founder and President.

This event is open to the general public. Presented by Canadian Association for Girls in Science, with 13 clubs across Canada including in Toronto.

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 11th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

