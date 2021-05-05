Mysterious Dreams: A Dialogue with Terry Watada

The Cheng Yu Tung East Asian Library, U of T online event to mark the 2021 Asian Heritage Month and celebrate two new books by Terry Watada, with a book reading by Terry and a dialogue led by Ken Noma, former President of the National Association of Japanese Canadians (NAJC). May 19 at 4-5:30 pm. Pre-register https://utoronto.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-uoqD4sEtRHyDx9jcgLk5Z-EOPHoRte

Writer Bio:

Terry Watada is a Toronto writer with many publications to his credit including three novels, five poetry collections, a short story collection, two manga, two histories about the Japanese Canadian Buddhist church, and two children’s biographies. His latest books are Mysterious Dreams of the Dead (Anvil Press, Vancouver, 2020), a novel centring on the third generation of Japanese Canadians, and The Four Sufferings (Mawenzi House Publishers, Toronto 2020), a volume of poetry. He also maintains a monthly column in the Vancouver Bulletin Magazine.