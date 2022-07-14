Natasha Pulley: The Half Life of Valery K

From Natasha Pulley, bestselling author of The Watchmaker of Filigree Street and The Kingdoms, comes an epic Cold War novel set in a mysterious town in Soviet Russia. Based on real events in a surreal Soviet city and told with Pulley’s inimitable style, The Half Life of Valery K is a sweeping new adventure full of unbelievable science, secrecy, and dangerous love.

Natasha appears in conversation with Toronto Public Library to discuss her work, upcoming projects, and discovering the thread of magic and queer narratives through history. An audience Q&A session will follow. July 30 at 2 pm. Free.