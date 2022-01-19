Nations by Artists Podcast Release and Listening Party

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

6:30pm–7:30pm EDT

Online on Zoom

Join the Art Museum at the University of Toronto for an online listening party celebrating the release of the Nations by Artists podcast series! Produced by Aliya Pabani, the four-episode podcast invites artists, activists, and scholars to deliver a state of the nation on nations, interrogating ideas of nationhood, borders, power, and dissent. At this listening party, we’ll livestream the first episode, Monuments, followed by a live Q&A with hosts and exhibition curators Mikinaak Migwans and Sarah Robayo Sheridan.

Episode 1: Monuments explores the different ways that nations are both officially symbolized and contested, whether through monuments, flags, passports, or federal parks. Hosts Mikinaak Migwans and Sarah Robayo Sheridan talk to artists, collectives, and activists IRWIN, Will Kwan, Shawna Dempsey & Lorri Millan, and Life of a Craphead. Together, they follow an equestrian monument as it floats down a river, explore a collection of flags made entirely of press images of flags burning, meet with two rangers from the Lesbian National Parks and Services, and pass through an unusual passport office regulating citizenship in a nation based not on geographic boundaries but on a state in time.

More information about the event:

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/program/nations-by-artists-podcast-release-listening-party/

This program is presented in conjunction with the Nations by Artists exhibition on view at the Art Museum this winter 2022.

Learn more about the exhibition: artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/nations-by-artists/