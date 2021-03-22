Art Gallery of Guelph conversation with contemporary beadwork artist Catherine Blackburn. Of Dene and European ancestry, the work of the multidisciplinary artist is on view currently in New Age Warriors. Part dialogue, part studio visit, the discussion will explore her futuristic regalia and photographs that blend traditional materials and methods with elements of couture, hip-hop expression and cosplay aesthetics, as well as her current work. April 14 at 7 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/new-age-warriors-in-conversation-with-catherine-blackburn-tickets-143304382265

For more information on the New Age Warriors exhibition: https://artgalleryofguelph.ca/exhibitions-detail/catherine-blackburn-new-age-warriors

Image: Catherine Blackburn, The Waterhen Weaver, 2018, inkjet on Dibond, 60 x 91 in.