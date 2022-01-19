Night of Ideas: A World in Common

Join the Aga Khan Museum, the Consulate General of the Republic of France in Toronto, and the French Institute for an evening of art, performance, and ideas rooted in the humanity’s defining challenge of the 21st century. How can we make our planet inhabitable again?

A World in Common on Thursday, January 27 will feature contributions from a diverse line-up of artists, activists, and leaders — thinkers who enrich our own understanding of our relationship with the natural world and how we can preserve it for future generations.

This event is free to attend and will be streaming from the Museum’s Facebook page.