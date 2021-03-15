Nightclubbing: A Toronto History

Conversation with DJ and journalist Denise Benson with club owner Albert Assoon, DJ Mark Oliver and writer and director Michele Geister about some of Toronto’s most influential and unforgettable nightlife spaces from the 80s and 90s. They’ll consider the impact of house, hip-hop and early rave culture on the music, art, fashion, and design scenes in the city. March 25 at 7:30 pm.

Image credit: Image of a fashion show at the Twilight Zone, one of Toronto’s most influential nightclubs. The Zone operated as an unlicensed, after hours club and event space at 185 Richmond Street West from 1980 – 1989. Photo courtesy of Albert Assoon.