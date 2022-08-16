On Monday, August 22nd, recording artist and podcaster, Arys Déjan and his new fellow collaborator from the U.S., Isaac Velez will be introducing a brand new Instagram Live series called “No Filter – Unfiltered Conversations”.

This series will include unfiltered conversations between the 2, and will find them not only picking each other’s brains on a plethora of topics, but also topics submitted by listeners and viewers during the live sessions.

They aim to promote an open space, and to prove just how much you can agree to disagree with someone, and still co-exist.

All are welcome to participate!

If you like to question the status-quo, have an opinion on things and would like to share, or just love in-depth conversations with people who aren’t afraid to question “Why?”….then this is the online event for you!

Follow Arys and his platform @only1arys + @whohowclub, and join in on Live at 6pm (EST) on Monday, August 22, 2022.