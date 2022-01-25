Noam Chomsky: Canada at a Crossroads on China

Canada at a Crossroads on China “Work Together or Perish Together” featuring Noam Chomsky

In aiming to “develop and launch a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy” and strengthening ties to the US, the Trudeau government has signalled its intent to join US-led war preparations in the Asia Pacific and provoke China. Join world-renowned linguist and lifetime anti-war activist Noam Chomsky in a webinar to consider the pitfalls of closer alignment with the US empire, and why diplomacy and working with China are the only option to meet the global challenges ahead. Either “Work Together or Perish Together”.

One of the most cited scholars alive, Noam Chomsky is considered a founder of modern linguistics and has published over 100 books, including his recent “Requiem for the American Dream.” Noam Chomsky has been an anti-war, anti-capitalist activist for over 60 years and continues to call to account liberal elites for propping up inherently unjust systems that have brought us to the brink of climate catastrophe and nuclear annihilation. Noam Chomsky taught linguistics at MIT from 1955 to 2017 and is currently a laureate professor of linguistics at the University of Arizona.

Details:

Friday, February 4, 2022

1pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern

Free and open to the public

Register:https://bit.ly/3KF4p7f

This event is presented by Canada-China Focus, a new pan-Canadian, anti-racist project that aims to promote critical conversations and policy initiatives on Canada-China relations. Canada-China Focus is a join initiative of University of Victoria’s Centre for Global Studies and the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.