Noon Time Collection Talk with Steven Evans

Steven Evans is a Toronto-based photographer and collector who has focused on architecture and the urban environment for over 40 years. Evans graduated from Ryerson University’s Media Studies program in 1982 and as a collector in the years since, Evans has compiled, over two decades, a comprehensive resource of early photographs and other objects associated with the British photographer Francis Bedford. The collection surveys Bedford’s impressive achievement as a leading maker of architectural and landscape images during the late 19th century. This talk is an opportunity for the public to learn about the Francis Bedford Research Collection, of nearly 1300 objects, which features the photographer’s early work with illustration and lithography, and examples of his amateur and commercial photography.