Northern Star: How Canada Shines in Animation & Children’s Media

Join Nelvana in Celebrating Canadian Children’s Media Day with a panel event, discussing the growth of children’s entertainment in Canada!

About this event

In honour of its 50th anniversary, Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, a world-leading international producer, distributor, and licensor of children’s animated and live action content, is partnering with Telefilm to celebrate the inaugural Canadian Children’s Media Day on July 26th with a free-to-attend virtual panel event discussing how Canada has become a shining star in the animation and children’s media industry.

Panelists Include:

Athena Georgaklis, Head of Development, Nelvana

Francesca Accinelli – Vice President, Promotion, Communication and International Relations, Telefilm

Ted Gervan – Dean, Faculty of Animation, Arts & Design at Sheridan College.

Magali Simard – Program Manager, Film Sector Development, City of Toronto

Panel to be moderated by Angela Pacienza – Executive Editor, The Globe & Mail