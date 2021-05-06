Olivier Sibony & Cass Sunstein on “Noise: A Flaw In Human Judgment”

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Olivier Sibony, Professor (Education Track), Strategy and Business Policy, HEC Paris; Associate Fellow, Saïd Business School, Oxford University (Author); and Cass Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor, Harvard Law School; former Administrator, White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (Obama Administration), (Author) in conversation with Dilip Soman, Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Science and Economics, and Director – Behavioural Economics in Action Research Centre at Rotman [BEAR], Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment (Hachette Book Group, May 18, 2021).

May 27, 8-9 am. Cost: $45 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of Noise)

Please register in advance on the website: https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/noise