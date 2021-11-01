Hot Docs At Home: On Animals with The New Yorker’s Susan Orlean

Susan Orlean is a non-fiction storyteller and New Yorker staff writer whose books include The Library Book, Rin Tin Tin and The Orchid Thief, which was made into the Academy Award–winning film Adaptation. In this live exclusive, Orlean discusses her latest collection of stories, On Animals, a lifetime of musings, meditations, and in-depth profiles about the animal world. As she shares her favourite stories about the household pets we dote on, the animals that we eat and the wild creatures who could eat us for dinner, she’ll offer a globe-spanning survey, equal parts delightful and profound, of the meaningful cross-species connections that grace our collective existence.

In conversation with Sarah Fulford, Executive Editor of Toronto Life.

Event presented in partnership with Simon & Schuster Canada and Indigo.

Curious Minds Author Talks: Inspiring ideas and in-depth conversations, live with the world’s leading writers and thinkers.

Tickets: $6.99 (Hot Docs Members: Free)