Join us online! Toronto-based artists Stan Denniston and Erdem Taşdelen will discuss their photographic works featured in the current exhibition, Two Truths and a Lie, on view at Oakville Galleries until May 14, 2022.

Oakville Galleries is pleased to present an Artist Talk with Stan Denniston and Erdem Taşdelen. In this online talk, Denniston and Taşdelen will speak to their works in Two Truths and a Lie and discuss the ways in which photography as a medium can interrogate implicit power structures built into the ways in which narratives are read and interpreted. Together, the artists ask viewers to negotiate photography’s privileged status as a record of memory and veracity.

Above left: Erdem Taşdelen, Demagogues: 6 (installation view), 2021. Above right: Stan Denniston, detail view of Kent State U. / Pilgrimage and Mnemonic, 1982-1990. Photos: Toni Hafkenscheid.