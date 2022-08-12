Online Lecture: Railway Technology in the Canadian First World War Effort

Join us! “Railway Technology in the Canadian First World War Effort” on August 18 at 7:00 pm EST.

Explore the complexities of transportation and logistics in the forward areas of the Western Front during the First World War. Join us and presenter Andrew Iarocci on Thursday, August 18 at 7 PM (EST) for a free online lecture. Learn about how railway technologies and expertise were gradually integrated into the British (and Canadian) transportation system, in an effort to streamline and rationalize the movement of ammunition, supplies, and personnel.

TICKETS

Tickets for this event are free, although registration is required.

Attendees will get access to our exclusive Zoom meeting room, where they can engage directly with the presenter and museum historians in a post-lecture Q&A. The event will begin at 7pm Eastern Standard Time, and will end at 8:30pm EST.

PRESENTER

Andrew Iarocci teaches history at Western University. He is a former collections manager (transportation and artillery) at the Canadian War Museum. His research interests include First World War operations and logistics, the material culture of the Canadian Army, and military transportation design. He is the author of A Nation in Conflict: Canada and the Two World Wars, and Shoestring Soldiers: The 1st Canadian Division at War, 1914-1915.

ABOUT THE TORONTO RAILWAY MUSEUM (TRM)

The Toronto Railway Museum (TRM) brings people together by telling stories of Toronto’s railway heritage. The Museum is located in the heart of downtown Toronto and is typically open year-round. TRM presents exhibits, tours, educational programs and publications that broaden the understanding and appreciation of Toronto’s rich railway history. TRM is committed to telling the stories of the railways, and welcoming conversations of its varied experiences through its lecture series, exhibits and integrated programming with a mission to learn from the past to make the future better.