Our Beautiful City: There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace

Our series on the future of Toronto returns with the in-cinema premiere of There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace, winner of the Rogers Audience Award at Hot Docs 2020. Playing in-cinema & online (as of Nov 19)

Honest Ed’s, Toronto’s iconic discount bargain palace, was our neighbour at Bloor and Bathurst for almost 70 years. In this moving portrait of one of the city’s much-loved landmarks, director Lulu Wei recounts the transformation of the block it occupied in Mirvish Village through the stories of its longtime residents who were forced to relocate when it was sold to a developer. A timely and thought-provoking look at a city in flux, and an essential study of the greatest housing crisis in its history, the film features many friends and neighbours from our local community and poses an important, as-yet-unanswered question: “Are we building a neighbourhood, or are we just building buildings?”

After the film join urban affairs journalist John Lorinc for a panel discussion on the latest developments in the Honest Ed’s redevelopment plan, the future of the Annex neighbourhood and what it will take to ensure that Toronto’s growth is equitable and inclusive.

Featuring:

• Mike Layton, Toronto City Councillor, Ward 19

• Itah Sadu, award winning author, storyteller and owner A Different Booklist bookstore

• Lulu Wei, director, There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace

Our Beautiful City: A film and conversation series exploring the challenges and opportunities that face Toronto today—and the lessons we can learn from other cities.

