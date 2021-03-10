Pandemic Comics and COVID-19

From drawn diary comics to graphic art narratives of quarantine, visual mediums have been critical in documenting the impacts of the pandemic. The MLC Research Centre’s fifteenth installment of the Pandemic webinar series explores the importance of comics in our understanding of and artistic response to COVID-19. The panelists include three experts who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

• Barbara Postema, School of English and Media Studies, University of New Zealand

• Emmy Waldman, School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University

• Daniel Worden, School of Individualized Study and Department of English, Rochester Institute of Technology

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties RSVPing or accessing the webinar, please contact Research Coordinator Cameron MacDonald at adminmlc@ryerson.ca.

The MLC Pandemic Webinar Series began on 2 April 2020 as an urgent cultural response to the crisis. Catch up on previous installments and learn more about this series on our website.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).