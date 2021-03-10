From drawn diary comics to graphic art narratives of quarantine, visual mediums have been critical in documenting the impacts of the pandemic. The MLC Research Centre’s Pandemic webinar series panel discussion explores the importance of comics in our understanding of and artistic response to COVID-19. March 25 at 4 pm. Free. RSVP.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pandemic-comics-and-covid-19-tickets-144241455075

Panel includesBarbara Postema (School of English and Media Studies, University of New Zealand), Emmy Waldman (School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard University), and Daniel Worden (School of Individualized Study and Department of English, Rochester Institute of Technology). This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties RSVPing or accessing the webinar, please contact Research Coordinator Cameron MacDonald at adminmlc@ryerson.ca.