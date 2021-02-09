The COVID-19 pandemic has put older people at risk, exposing the existential, socio-political, and ethical problems related to caring for vulnerable populations during crises. MLC Webinar #14, PANDEMIC IN AN AGING WORLD, explores issues of aging and ageism during pandemic and post-pandemic times. The panelists include the following experts who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

• Meghan Joy, Concordia University – author of The Right to an Age-Friendly City: Redistribution, Recognition, and Senior Citizen Rights in Urban Spaces (MQUP)

• Nancy Walton, Ryerson University – co-author of Ethics and Issues in Contemporary Nursing, 3rd edition (Nelson)

• Andrew V. Wister, Simon Fraser University – co-author (with Theodore D. Cosco) of Resilience and Aging: Emerging Science and Future Possibilities (Springer)

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details.

The MLC Pandemic Webinar Series began on 2 April 2020 as an urgent cultural response to the crisis. Catch up on previous installments and learn more about this series on our website.

