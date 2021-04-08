Pandemic Xenophobia

Join us for the MLC Research Centre’s upcoming webinar which is sparked by an urgent need to address the surge in anti-Asian xenophobia in North America and around the globe. Alongside pandemic fears and economic anxieties, the panel considers the enduring roots of anti-Asian racism, manifested as prejudice, hate and violence. The panelists include three renowned writers and scholars who will deliver remarks and answer your questions:

• John Kuo Wei Tchen, Chair, Public History & Humanities, Rutgers University and Co-Founder, Museum of Chinese in America

• Jan Wong, award-winning Journalist and Author, St. Thomas University

• Josephine Pui-Hing Wong, Research Chair in Urban Health, Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Ryerson University

This event is moderated by Professor Irene Gammel, Director of the MLC Research Centre, and MLC Postdoctoral Fellow Jason Wang.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. If you have any difficulties signing up or accessing the event, please contact adminmlc@ryerson.ca and we will gladly assist.

The MLC Pandemic Webinar Series began on 2 April 2020 as an urgent cultural response to the crisis. Catch up on previous installments and learn more about this series on our website.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).