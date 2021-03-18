Career and Scholarship Opportunities in the Construction Sector

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford and TDSB Trustee Michelle Aarts host a presentation and panel discussion in partnership with the BOLT Foundation discussing how youth and young people can find a path into the construction industry and the diverse opportunities offered by the sector. March 22 at 6-8 pm. Register for the event on Zoom here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclceGvqT4pGtfqb7kYwu8wUKjCCdYoytAp

The construction industry offers incredible opportunities for skill and career development. The BOLT Foundation is supporting under-represented youth and young adults access the incredible skill and career development opportunities in the construction sector with scholarships of up to $5,000.

The discussion would be relevant for youth from Grade 7 through to young adults in post-secondary education, and any youth unsure about their career pathway. Parents, guidance counsellors and construction industry professionals interested in mentoring youth are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Panelists:

-Brad Bradford, Toronto City Councillor (Beaches-East York)

– Michelle Aarts, Toronto District School Board Trustee (Beaches-East York)

– Raly Chakarova, Executive Director, Bolt Foundation

– Dr. Peter Tumidajski, Chair, Angelo DelZotto School of Construction Management, George Brown College

– Laura Cortexz, Outreach Coordinator, LiUNA Local 183 Training Centre

To find out more about the BOLT Foundation visit the foundation’s website and scholarship page.

Foundation: https://boltonline.org/about-us/

Scholarships: https://boltonline.org/awards/