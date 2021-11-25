Pandemic Paces – Panel Discussion

dis assembly: A Neurodiverse Arts Collective

www.dis-assembly.ca

We are a collaborative and supportive arts collective dedicated to neurodiversity and affirmative, creative activity to shift the field of research creation, support conditions for neurodiversity, to rethink support and collaboration, and to create networks for mutual support, inventing our own ways for living.

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the opening of our new studio at Artscape Youngplace with an online panel discussion, free and open to the public:

Panel Discussion: “Pandemic Paces”

Wednesday December 8th 2021, 4-5:30pm

Online Event. Please register in advance here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkc-upqTkjHdVa50Y88Uorrt1CVRe8wAwG

Join Adam Wolfond, a non-speaking autistic poet/writer with Dr. Estée Klar, director of dis assembly: a neurodiverse arts collective. They will be joined by artist Ellen Bleiwas a collaborator at dis assembly, and poets and mentors of neurodivergent poets at Unrestricted Interest Chris Martin and Aviv Nisinzweig, to discuss how processual artistic practices support conditions for neurodiverse ways of creation and being.