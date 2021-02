Livestream with Patrick Cronin (Chief Risk Officer, BMO Financial Group) in conversation with Sonia Baxendale (President and CEO, Global Risk Institute in Financial Services), on “Lessons Learned from the Pandemic…so far”. March 2 from 5 pm-6 pm. Free to attend. Please register by noon on March 2. Advance registration required.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210302PatrickCronin