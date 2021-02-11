NOW MagazineAll EventsPaul Krugman

One hour livestream featuring Paul Krugman (Columnist, The New York Times; Distinguished Professor, City University of New York; Professor Emeritus, Woodrow Wilson School, Princeton University; Nobel Prize-Winning Economist; Bestselling Author) in conversation with Kenneth S. Corts (Interim Dean, Marcel Desautels Chair in Entrepreneurship, and Professor of Economic Analysis and Policy, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) on Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future M arch 1 from 5 pm-6 pm. Cost:$23.95 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 paperback copy of “Arguing with Zombies”) Advance registration required.

. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/arguingwithzombies

