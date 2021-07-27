COVID-19

Jul 27, 2021

Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More Than They Take

Rotman livestream featuring authors Paul Polman, Co-Founder and Chair, IMAGINE and Andrew Winston, Founder, Winston Eco-Strategies. Nov 17, 5-6 pm. $44 (includes livestream link and hardcopy of the book shipped after the session). Pre-register. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/netpositive

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-11-17 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-11-17 @ 06:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

