Perspectives – A Film Discussion Series

Join DOC Institute for an intensive three-part series that digs deep into the craft of documentary filmmaking. What are the essential storytelling decisions and the paths that filmmakers explore as they land on the key elements that define their films? Join Aisha Jamal and a list of talented filmmakers as they share insight into their creative process, bridging conversations around writing, genre, format, and more. Sept 24, Oct 1 and 8th. Pwyc – $10/session suggested donation per session. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/perspectives-with-aisha-jamal-tickets-120079006541

Thursday, Sept 24th, 7-8 pm – Translating Theme

Thursday, Oct 1st, 7-8 pm – Finding Your Format

Thursday, Oct 8th, 7-8 pm- On the Topic of Genre