Perspectives: Film Discussion Series

Filmmaker roundtables hosted by filmmaker and programmer, Aisha Jamal. The intensive three-part series that digs deep into the craft of documentary filmmaking. What are the essential storytelling decisions and the paths that filmmakers explore as they land on the key elements that define their films? Filmmakers share insights into their creative process, bridging conversations around writing, genre, format, and more.  Oct 1 and 8 at 7 pm. Pwyc – $10/session suggested donation per session.

Finding Your Format – Thursday, Oct 1st, 7-8 pm with
Lisa Jackson, Aïcha Diop and Joannie Lafrenière.

On the Topic of Genre – Thursday, Oct 8th, 7-8 pm with
Maya Annik Bedward, Shane Belcourt and Maya Gallus.

 

Date And Time

2020-10-01 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-10-08 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Film
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-08
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

