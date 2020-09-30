Perspectives: Film Discussion Series

Filmmaker roundtables hosted by filmmaker and programmer, Aisha Jamal. The intensive three-part series that digs deep into the craft of documentary filmmaking. What are the essential storytelling decisions and the paths that filmmakers explore as they land on the key elements that define their films? Filmmakers share insights into their creative process, bridging conversations around writing, genre, format, and more. Oct 1 and 8 at 7 pm. Pwyc – $10/session suggested donation per session.

Finding Your Format – Thursday, Oct 1st, 7-8 pm with

Lisa Jackson, Aïcha Diop and Joannie Lafrenière.

On the Topic of Genre – Thursday, Oct 8th, 7-8 pm with

Maya Annik Bedward, Shane Belcourt and Maya Gallus.