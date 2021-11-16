Photographing Flight

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The movement of birds in flight can be mesmerizing – a flow of movement that has almost no equal anywhere in the world. Explore the mechanics of bird flight with author and photographer Peter Cavanagh, in conversation with ROM’s Associate Curator of Ornithology, Santiago Claramunt. Using spectacular photographic examples, our two experts examine aspects of bird flight highlighted via the camera lens and in recent research of ROM’s unique ornithology collection.
Event Price - Free with RSVP