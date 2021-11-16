Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Photographing Flight

Nov 16, 2021

Photographing Flight

13 13 people viewed this event.

The movement of birds in flight can be mesmerizing – a flow of movement that has almost no equal anywhere in the world. Explore the mechanics of bird flight with author and photographer Peter Cavanagh, in conversation with ROM’s Associate Curator of Ornithology, Santiago Claramunt. Using spectacular photographic examples, our two experts examine aspects of bird flight highlighted via the camera lens and in recent research of ROM’s unique ornithology collection.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free with RSVP

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 1st, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine