Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Picasso: Scanners and Secrets

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period marks the culmination of a multi-year international research project on the AGO’s two Blue Period paintings..

Oct 28, 2021

Picasso: Scanners and Secrets

28 28 people viewed this event.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period marks the culmination of a multi-year international research project on the AGO’s two Blue Period paintings. Join Sandra Webster-Cook, AGO Conservator Emerita, and John K. Delaney, a Senior Imaging Scientist at the National Gallery of Art in Washington for a conversation about their research and findings, including related work on two paintings in Japanese collections, moderated by AGO Associate Curator of modern art Kenneth Brummel.

Dec 9 at 4 pm. Free. More info & register: https://ago.ca/events/picasso-scanners-and-secrets

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 9th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine