Picasso: Painting the Blue Period marks the culmination of a multi-year international research project on the AGO’s two Blue Period paintings. Join Sandra Webster-Cook, AGO Conservator Emerita, and John K. Delaney, a Senior Imaging Scientist at the National Gallery of Art in Washington for a conversation about their research and findings, including related work on two paintings in Japanese collections, moderated by AGO Associate Curator of modern art Kenneth Brummel.

Dec 9 at 4 pm. Free. More info & register: https://ago.ca/events/picasso-scanners-and-secrets